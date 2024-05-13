Russia sentences five Ukrainians for passing military intel to Kyiv — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A Russian court on the annexed peninsula of Crimea has handed down prison sentences of up to 16 years to five Ukrainian citizens accused of sharing military intelligence with Kyiv, state media reported Monday.

The men were charged with treason and espionage after sharing information on the location and movements of Russian army units that helped the Ukrainian army target aerial strikes, the FSB security service alleged.

The information “was used by paramilitary formations in Ukraine to adjust their artillery and rocket strikes on Russian army positions,” the FSB said in a statement cited by state news agencies.

They were handed prison sentences of between 11 and 16 years, the FSB said.

Russian authorities, including in parts of Ukraine under their control, have arrested dozens of people for allegedly collaborating with Kyiv since the start of the two-year conflict.

The FSB said separately on Monday it had arrested a man who…