SERAP, Agbakoba, CSOs head to court as FG quietly withdraws cybersecurity levy      | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Internet group warns of negative impact of policy on economy

• Levy aimed at financial institutions, telecoms, Buba clarifies

The resentment that greeted the Federal Government’s 0.5 per cent cybersecurity levy appears not to have abated, despite the reported quiet withdrawal of the policy.

The likes of Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, had praised President Bola Tinubu for listening to the people, ordering a review of the levy, and suspending its implementation. This was even as the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) lauded the President for displaying a fatherly disposition.

At ‘The Morning Show’, a programme on Arise News, yesterday, the senator said: “It’s good that the President has now acted. We’ll go back to the drawing table to look at the Act again. When this administration came on board, the first issue that needed to be addressed was that of cybercrime. And it is part of the…