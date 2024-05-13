TECNO’s highlights at the AMVCA 10th Edition — Features — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

As the curtains rose on the grand spectacle of the 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), TECNO again took centre stage, illuminating the night with a blend of technological innovation and unwavering support for the Nigerian movie industry.

Amidst the glitz and glamour of the red carpet, where superstars dazzled in their finest attire, TECNO’s presence was felt beyond mere aesthetics. Attendees were greeted with a showcase of technological splendour at the TECNO booth, where moments of laughter and camaraderie were immortalized through the lens of innovation.



But TECNO’s commitment goes far beyond mere spectacle. Continuing their impact journey, TECNO proudly returned as the category sponsor of the Best Cinematographer award. This category, known for its keen competition, exemplifies the dedication and artistry that define the Nigerian movie industry.



The nominees for Best Cinematographer represented…