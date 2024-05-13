Tinubu compensating Nigerians with harsh economic policies

Amid the protest over the hike in electricity tariff by the federal government, the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Ondo State chapter, has stated that President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has continued to compensate Nigerians who voted for him with harsh economic policies.

The TUC Chairman in the state, Clement Fatuase, who called on Tinubu to halt what he described as anti-masses policies, disclosed that the tariff hike will add more burdens to the plight of Nigerians.

Fatuase stated this during the protest against the hike by the organised labour in the state.

He said: “The essence of this picketing is to register our displeasure on the service of the National Electricity Regulatory Commission and Discos nationwide.

“The new electricity tariff is coming from a government that is heartless, a government that feels that the only thing they can use to compensate those people that voted for them is to add more burden and…