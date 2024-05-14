Abdulazeez Murainah: Driving fintech innovation in Nigeria | The Guardian Nigeria News

The narrative of Abdulazeez’s journey demonstrates the story of skill path development and substantial contributions to the fintech industry. He initiated this path with a primordial desire to study and rapidly advanced as a key player in financial technology.

Specifically, upon entering Stanbic IBTC Bank in 2017, he defined the root of his career with his skill set and gathered great savoir-faire in financial systems. Subsequently, Kuda recognised his competencies and sustained Abdulazeez on a voyage that transformed the Nigerian banking industry. His position as an Engineering leader at Kuda was aimed at striving for novel solutions and progressing the influence of technology in banking.

Abdulazeez joined Kuda as a founding engineer in 2019, and he worked with the early team to build out the bank’s core infrastructures. He helped develop Nerve, Kuda’s core banking application which was a major…