Adeleke bags Asiwaju title, marks 64th birthday with pomp, pageantry | The Guardian Nigeria News

Vows to bring transformative changes to towns, villages

It was a gathering of distinguished personalities across all walks of life in Ede town, yesterday, during Governor Ademola Adeleke’s chieftaincy installation and his 64th birthday anniversary.

In recognition of his achievements in his hometown, the Timi of Edeland, Oba Munirudeen Lawal, honoured the governor with a chieftaincy title of Asiwaju of Edeland.

The governor’s late elder brother and former first civilian governor of Osun State, Senator Isiaka Adeleke, was the last holder of the title. The dignitaries include former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, his Ogun counterpart, Dapo Abiodun, former governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola; former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuff; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, among others.

The event was filled with pomp and pageantry, as security operatives were deployed to…