As the world celebrates Press Freedom Day | The Guardian Nigeria News

Like a ritual of the sort, Friday May 3, 2024, saw media professionals in Nigeria, members of civil society organizations and non-governmental organisations, among others, joined their counterparts across the globe to celebrate the World Press Freedom Day, a day declared by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to renew commitment to the fundamental principle of press freedom.

Globally, press freedom is important, given the key role played by the media “in ensuring full respect for the right to freedom of expression, promoting the free flow of information and ideas, assisting individuals in making informed decisions and facilitating and strengthening democracy.”

More specifically, this year’s celebration saw the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (the Commission), through the Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression and Access to Information in Africa (the Special…