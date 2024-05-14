‘Automotive show to rev industry to new height’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ahead of the West Africa Automotive Show (WAAS) beginning today, Exhibition Manager at BtoB Events, the organisers of WAAS, Georgina Lloyd, in this interview with BENJAMIN ALADE, shares insights on the programme and its high expectations.

What is the focus of this year’s event?

This year’s show will highlight a range of innovations as well as build better awareness and consensus of strategies to help Nigeria grow its automotive components and parts manufacturing industry. A free-to-attend two-day conference running alongside the exhibition will discuss topics such as the regulatory framework, investment and capital sourcing, as well as building a skilled workforce and stabilising the parts supply chain.

How does the show intend to support the local manufacturing of components in Nigeria?

With Nigeria spending an estimated ₦14 trillion (US$10 billion) yearly on vehicle parts importation, part of the remit for WAAS is to help…