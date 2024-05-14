Ex-Speaker calls for truce amid Ondo APC crisis | The Guardian Nigeria News

2 hours ago
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, said the bank would keep interest rates high until inflation subsides by implementing orthodox policies. Cardoso disclosed this during an interview with the Financial Times. He said that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which he chairs, would do whatever is necessary to tame soaring inflation. This…
The Eldest son of Mamman Nur, founder of the Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP), Mahmud Mamman Nur Albarnawy, has surrendered to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Maiduguri. A counterterrorism and insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, said intelligence sources, disclosed that Albarnawy surrendered on Sunday, May 12, 2024. Makama…
Source: Guardian Newspaper