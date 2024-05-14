Funke Akindele Announces Production of New Film Project — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Kareem Azeez 14 May 2024 |

Despite losing all nominations at the recently concluded, African Magic Viewers Choice Award, AMVCA, Funke Akindele has announced a new film project.

The actress, announced the production of the new film on her social media page, ‘Finding Me’ accompanied with a snippet of the film featuring Femi Adebayo.

The film will also feature…