Funke Akindele Announces Production of New Film Project — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Kareem Azeez

14 May 2024   |  
6:56 pm

Despite losing all nominations at the recently concluded, African Magic Viewers Choice Award, AMVCA, Funke Akindele has announced a new film project.

The actress, announced the production of the new film on her social media page, ‘Finding Me’ accompanied with a snippet of the film featuring Femi Adebayo.

The film will also feature…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

