Kidnapping: The need for govt to address the monster  | The Guardian Nigeria News

SIR: Kidnapping, a heinous crime, cannot be condoned under any circumstances. The situation in Nigeria, plagued by various security challenges, including the presence of militant groups and criminal organisations, requires a multifaceted approach to address its root causes.

The report by the Beacon Security and Intelligence Limited, a security risk management and intelligence company based in Abuja, has shown at least 2,583 people were killed and 2,164 kidnapped in the first quarter of this year. A data from the report, which recorded the number of killings and abductions across the country from January to March, indicates that 80 per cent of the killings and 94 per cent of the abductions occurred in the Northern part of Nigeria.

This report, however, varied with the position of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, who said that the casualty figures were going down, while the consulting firm’s report showed that…