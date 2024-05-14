Mistrust, greed stall take-off of new telephony licensees in 31 states | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Telcos, licensees yet to agree on commercial terms

• Suspicion, greed slowing commercial agreements

• MVNOs to replicate fintech revolution in banking

• ALTON says all agreements must be completed before activation

• NCC does not intervene in operators’ commercial agreements, says DPA





Over a year after 43 operators secured mobile virtual network operation (MVNO) licences with a commitment to bridging the rural telephony gap, the commercial agreement seems to have stalled the take-off of the scheme.



Consequently, Nigeria risks missing the 2025 broadband target of 70 per cent just as 31 states remain grossly underserved. MVNO was touted as a game changer by industry experts who believed the operators could replicate the fintech revolution in the banking industry.



The Guardian learnt at the weekend that the MVNO licensees are struggling to secure commercial agreements with mobile…