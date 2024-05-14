Mumbai police open probe as billboard collapse toll hits 14 — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Police in India’s financial capital have opened a criminal case against the owner of a huge billboard that collapsed on a petrol station and killed 14 people, media reports said Tuesday.

The giant 70 by 50-metre (230 by 164-foot) hoarding in Mumbai’s east collapsed on Monday as fierce winds buffeted the city, accompanied by rain and dust storms.

Local authorities confirmed Tuesday that 14 people had died in the accident with 75 more injured, with rescue operations still underway.

“Medical treatment is currently being provided to 44 injured individuals, with 31 already discharged after receiving treatment,” the city’s municipal corporation said in a post on social media platform X.

“Unfortunately, 14 people (succumbed) to death in this mishap,” it added. “Rescue operations are ongoing at the site.”

Gaurav Chauhan of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) told AFP that the billboard’s collapse on top of…