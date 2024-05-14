Police burst ‘one-chance’ robbery syndicate, others in Abuja — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Operatives of the FCT Police Command have burst a notorious armed robbery syndicate operating in Abuja as “one chance robber” alongside other criminal elements.

The suspects were paraded at the Command Headquarters, Abuja by the Commissioner of Police, CP Benneth Igweh.

The ten suspects were nabbed for various crimes ranging from armed robbery to car theft, and others.

The FCT police boss hinted that, on April 7, 2024, at around 10:30 pm, police operatives from Maitama Division, while on routine Patrol along Nicon Junction, heard a loud cry and swiftly mobilised to the location.

According to him, a victim of a one-chance armed robbery incident was pushed out of a vehicle, and was found dispossessed of all her belongings.”

In response to this, Igweh stated that the police operatives gave the hoodlums a hot chase forcing them to abandon their vehicle and take to their heels.

“Information recovered from the vehicle led…