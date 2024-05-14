Sell-offs drag market down, investors lose N132 billion — Business — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The stock market recorded a downturn, resulting in a loss of N132 billion in investors’ wealth on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX).

This negative trend was primarily driven by sell-offs in Tier-one banking stocks such as Zenith Bank, FBN Holdings, and United Bank of Africa.

Apart from Tier-one banking stocks, Wema Bank, Sterling Bank, FCMB, Dangote Sugar, and PZ Cussons, among others, pulled down the market on a negative note.

Consequently, the market capitalisation of the NGX declined to N55.132 trillion from N55.264 trillion, marking a decrease of N132 billion.

The All-Share Index also dropped by 0.24 per cent, losing 235 points to settle at 97,473.98 from an opening of 97,708.74.

Year-to-date (YTD) figures fell to 30.36 per cent, reflecting the overall negative sentiment prevailing in the market.

However, the market breadth closed positive with 22 gainers and 20 losers.

LearnAfrica and Tantalizers led the gainers’ table…