Sirika’s absence stalls arraignment in alleged N19.4bn fraud — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The absence of former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, and his brother, Ahmad Sirika at the Federal Capital Territory High Court Abuja in the alleged 19.4bn fraud stalled his arraignment on Tuesday.

At Tuesday’s proceedings when the matter was called, O.A Atulagbe prosecuting counsel for the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) told the court that the defendant who had been granted administrative bail in another crime by the anti-graft agency is currently not in Abuja.

The lawyer also apologised to the court that the defendant has not been served with the charge brought against him, stating that a consensus was reached with the defendant’s counsel to seek an adjournment on the matter for the prosecutor to effect service and to enable the defendant to return to Abuja

The lawyer to the defendant, Olaniyi Ajonrin, also apologised for the absence of his client, and agreed with the application for adjournment sought…