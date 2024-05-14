Stevie Wonder Granted Ghanaian Citizenship — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Odunmorayo Oke 14 May 2024 |

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has conferred Ghanaian citizenship on the legendary American musician and songwriter, Stevie Wonder. The ceremony took place at the Jubilee House, the seat of the nation’s presidency.

The singer, who is currently in Ghana with his family, will now hold dual citizenship of both the…