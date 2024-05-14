Stock investors lose N3.8 trillion in less than two months | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Debt Management Office (DMO) sold treasury bills totalling N6.91 trillion in the first quarter (Q1). The figure represents a 277.5 per cent rise when compared to N1.59 trillion recorded in the corresponding period in 2023.

The primary market auctions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have seen healthy investors’ sentiment and improved demand due to attractive yields, which come as investors continue their prowl for higher returns.

Operators said the situation is slowing down the flow of capital into the equities market even as macroeconomic challenges, especially naira devaluation, lingering inflation and insecurity continue to weaken the purchasing power of Nigerians.

According to experts, with the Q1, 2024 earnings churned out by companies and anticipation of interim dividends ahead of the half-year result, activities in stocks are expected to remain upbeat. However attractive debt instruments have continued to…