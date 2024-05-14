Telecoms sector should not be used as ‘palliative’, ALTON warns | The Guardian Nigeria News

Telecommunications operators have harped on the challenges confronting the $76 billion sector, saying they cannot be swept under.Under the aegis of the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), the telcos have demanded urgent actions to tackle the perennial problems.

ALTON Chairman, Gbenga Adebayo, said the telecoms sector should not be a palliative to solve economic woes. He made this call during his address at the Groupe Spécial Mobile Association (GSMA) digital economy report launch in Abuja.

According to Adebayo, an engineer, the telecoms industry faces numerous challenges that hinder its growth and development. He emphasised the need for sustainable investment, effective regulation, and a conducive business environment to drive progress.

The GSMA digital report highlighted the telecom’s eight per cent contribution to Nigeria’s GDP and 13.5 per cent when considering the broader ICT ecosystem.

The…