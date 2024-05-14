Tiger Beer Roars at the AMVCAs, Celebrating Creativity And Empowering Talent | The Guardian Nigeria News

The African entertainment scene roared with the 2024 African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs), celebrating the continent’s boldest creative talents in film, fashion and cultural richness. At the heart of this renowned event was Tiger Beer, the premium lager beer brand that spotlights audacious self-expression and youthful energy.

As a proud sponsor, Tiger Beer ignited the two-day celebration with its uncaged spirit, championing artistic voices and empowering the next generation of storytellers. From pulsating red carpet experiences to awe-inspiring performances, the 2024 AMVCAs were a powerful platform for African creativity to shine, fueled by Tiger Beer’s refreshing and daring essence.

The festivities kicked off with an insightful workshop for the Multichoice Talent Factory on Friday, May 10th, setting the stage for the vibrant Culture Day in the evening. Guests were adorned in eye-catching cultural attire that…