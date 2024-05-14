Tinubu ends purchase of petrol-powered vehicles by MDAs | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Bola Tinubu has directed the rejection of all memos brought by members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) seeking the purchase of traditional petrol-dependent vehicles for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Giving the directive during Monday’s meeting of the council that he presided over at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, President Tinubu tasked the affected members of the council to go back and diligently seek value-driven procurements of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) compliant vehicles.

The president also directed the mandatory procurement of CNG-powered vehicles by all MDAs.

Tinubu’s spokesman Ajuri Ngelale in a statement said that the President’s directive is in line with his commitment to ensure energy security, drive utility, and cut high fuel costs.

Ngelale explained that the directive is also in furtherance of Nigeria’s effort to transition to cleaner energy as CNG-enabled vehicles have…