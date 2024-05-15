Agunloye heads to appeal court over $6b Mambilla power saga — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Former Minister of Power and Steel, Dr. Olu Agunloye, has vowed to appeal the ruling of a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) high court, Apo, which dismissed his preliminary objection challenging the powers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to Prosecute him.

At the proceedings on Wednesday, the Court ruled that the EFCC has the power to investigate and prosecute the alleged offences.

However, he insisted that the ruling of the court was a total departure from the decision of the Supreme Court in FRN v. Nwobike where similar issues have been decided by the Apex Court.

The EFCC is prosecuting Agunloye over a $6 billion Mambilla hydropower contract.

The anti-graft agency alleged that it traced some suspicious payments made by Sunrise Power and Transmission Ltd to Agunloye’s bank accounts.

Agunloye was arraigned on a seven-count charge bordering on the fraudulent award of a contract and official corruption.

In…