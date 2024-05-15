Celtic seal 54th Scottish league title — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Celtic sealed a 54th Scottish league title in style with a 5-0 win at Kilmarnock on Wednesday to move six points clear of Rangers with just one game remaining.

The Hoops only needed a point at Rugby Park, where they had already lost twice this season.

But there was never any danger of a repeat of those defeats as goals from Adam Idah, Daizen Maeda and James Forrest put the visitors 3-0 up inside 35 minutes.

Matt O’Riley then struck twice in the second half to round off his outstanding season.

Celtic’s 12th title in 13 years moves them to within one of Rangers’ record 55 Scottish titles.

However, this was one of the closest run races of that streak as Brendan Rodgers’ men blew a seven-point lead early in the season to trail Rangers with 10 games to go.

The return of key players from injury and Rodgers’ experience proved key in the run-in as the former Liverpool boss maintained his record of never having lost a league…