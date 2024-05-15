Court reduces jail term of Nigerian atheist jailed for blasphemy — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

An appeals court in northern Nigeria has commuted a 24-year jail term handed to an atheist for blasphemy to a five-year sentence, one of his lawyers told AFP Tuesday.

The case of Mubarak Bala highlighted the complex issue of blasphemy in predominantly Muslim northern Nigeria where Sharia law runs alongside common law and criticism of Islam is highly sensitive.

Bala, who heads a Nigerian humanist association, was given a 24-year sentence by a high court in Kano State in April 2022 for online posts he wrote over several months in 2020 disparaging Islam, the Prophet Mohammed and God, according to court proceedings seen by AFP.

Bala, arrested in his home in neighbouring Kaduna and detained in Kano, pleaded guilty to all 18 charges brought against him at the high court despite attempts by the judge and his lawyer to make him change his plea.

His lawyer criticised the judgement as “outrageous” at the time and said they would…