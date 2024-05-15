Dublin-New York live link suspended over ‘inappropriate’ behaviour — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A public sculpture in Dublin billed as a real-time visual bridge between the Irish capital and New York has been suspended after a week due to “inappropriate behaviour” by users.

Designers of the sculpture are “investigating possible technical solutions to inappropriate behaviour by a small minority of people in front of the Portal,” Dublin City Council (DCC) said.

Each sculpture features a 24/7 visual livestream from the portal in the other city, allowing real-time interaction between people on both ends.

Viral video footage posted on social media showed people in both cities flashing body parts and one person in Dublin holding up an image of the September 11, 2001, attack in New York.

The Dublin end of the “Portal,” situated just off the city’s main thoroughfare, O’Connell Street, was switched off late on Tuesday, said the local authority.

“Unfortunately, the preferred solution, which would have involved…