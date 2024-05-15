Explosion reported near Shell gas plant in Bayelsa — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

8 hours ago
President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and military personnel will henceforth pay the required toll fees at all tollgates whenever they drive through and from all the airports in the country. The development came following the resumed Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting he presided over at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday, where the…
8 hours ago
Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has directed all 31 local government transition chairmen to submit reports on their achievements in the past six months in office. The governor’s spokesperson, Ekerete Udoh, made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday. Udoh said that these “verifiable” reports will be used for “effective and more robust planning…
…
Source: Guardian Newspaper