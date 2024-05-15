Fela Durotoye, Shaffy Bello, others for SheCan Nigeria confab — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

SheCan Nigeria is set to hold its fifth conference to inspire women to pursue their dreams and become all they want to.

The conference, SheCan DoMore 5.0, with the theme, “Positioning for More,” will be held at Harbour Point, Lagos, on May 24, 2024. It would also have over 4,000 participants in attendance.

A board member, Olajumoke Ajayi, noted that keynote speakers, who were selected from various industries, include former presidential candidate, Fela Durotoye; Chief Executive Officer (CEO), House Of Tara International, Tara Fela-Durotoye; actress and singer, Shaffy Bello; Deputy Managing Director, Falcon Corporation, Audrey Joe-Ezigbo; CEO, Optiva Capital Partners, Jane Kimemia and others.

Founder, SheCan Nigeria, Ezinne Ezeani, said the organisation believes every woman could do more irrespective of background and career, hence the need to impact women with the right mindset.

She said that the free conference would…