FG defends helicopter landing charges as petroleum workers threaten strike | The Guardian Nigeria News

Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development has said that it would not rescind the introduction of landing charges on helicopter operations, saying it is in line with international best practices.

This comes as petroleum workers, under the aegis of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, threatened to ground operations over the landing charges introduced by the ministry.

The union argued that the landing charges would pose threats to the sustainability and viability of the helicopter transport sector, which they described as critical to Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

A statement signed by the Director of Publicity, Mr Oluseyi Odutayo, said, however, said the ministry recognised the importance of helicopter operations in Nigeria’s aviation industry and was committed to implementing international best practices in helicopter…