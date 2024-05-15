FG, states and NLC’s N615,000 new minimum wage — Opinion — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The N615,000 new national minimum wage proposed by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), which is currently awaiting negotiation and endorsement by the stakeholders, is seemingly outlandish, but not far off the economic realities and daily pressure on Nigerian workers.

We reckon that increasing the minimum wage threshold by a whopping 2000 per cent may worsen the already bad inflation and mount additional pressure on the private sector.

Still, the most untenable pushback is the acclaimed insolvency of the states, whose governors are openly profligate, to pay a living wage for their workers. To ensure a fair balance in scale and prevent an industrial crisis, all the parties must come to the roundtable to negotiate a fair wage that will not be short of the sacrifices the political class is willing to make in the general interest.

After an initial disagreement between the two leading labour unions, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)…