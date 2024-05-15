French police hunt killers behind prison van ambush — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

French police were on Wednesday hunting for a group of gunmen who killed two prison officers in an attack at a motorway toll that freed a convict linked to gangland drug killings.

The killings and dramatic getaway by the perpetrators have shocked France, with authorities under pressure to catch those responsible, who all remain at large.

“We have put a lot of resources into finding not only the person who escaped”, but also “the gang that released him under such despicable circumstances,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told the RTL broadcaster.

“We are putting in considerable resources; we are making a lot of progress,” he added.

On Tuesday, more than 450 police officers and gendarmes were mobilised just for the search in the northern department of Eure, where the attack took place, he said.

– ‘We will be uncompromising’ –

Two prison officers were killed in the attack and three others wounded, Paris…