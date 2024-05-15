JAMB releases 36,540 out of 64,000 withheld results — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released 36,540 out of 64,000 withheld results of the recently concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB spokesman Dr Fabian Benjamin revealed this in a statement late Tuesday in Abuja.

Benjamin said the development is in addition to the 531 results released earlier, bringing the total results released to 1,879,437.

The JAMB spokesperson also dismissed a letter in circulation, claiming that the outstanding 2024 UTME results had been compromised on account of a cyber security breach.

“The Board reiterated, for the umpteenth time, that the results of its 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and other previous years are intact, not in any cloud storage and can, therefore, not be hacked by anybody.

“It is to be recalled that at the release of the 2024 UTME, the Board had announced that some results had been withheld as they…