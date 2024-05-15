Kano varsity suspends student for proposing to female — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A 200 level student of department of Computer Science, Al-Istiqama University, Sumaila, Kano, Abdullahi Juli Mansur, on Tuesday was suspended for immoral behaviour on campus.

Mansur’s suspension follows his public show of affection to a female school mate on campus, an open demonstration of love considered as immoral by the school authority.

Mansur was seen on a short video clip that went viral on social media when he attempted to extend a red bouquet to a female student in the school premises.

Although the supposed admirer did not to accept the offer of the ‘lover boy’ in public, the mild drama however attracted attention of other students who lighted up the atmosphere with cheers.

Barely 24 hours after the video clip occupied the cyberspace, the management of the private university issued a notice of suspension of the “lover boy” for constituting what they believed was an immoral act on campus.

In an Internal…