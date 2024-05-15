Mohbad’s autopsy inconclusive, says pathologist — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The cause of the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known by his stage name, Mohbad, remains unclear after an autopsy revealed significant decomposition.

Lawyer Wahab Shittu, representing the singer’s family, spoke to reporters following a coroner’s inquest.

The pathologist reportedly stated the body’s condition prevented a definitive cause of death. However, a possible reaction to medication administered before his death is being investigated. Shittu clarified the pathologist couldn’t confirm if the drugs were the cause.

The lawyer said, “He said, “According to him (pathologist), the cause of death cannot be determined because by the time they conducted the test, the body had decomposed and that it is not possible for them to determine the cause of death.

“So, in summary, he is saying the cause of death cannot be ascertained. When you say the cause of death cannot be ascertained, it means it is suspicious, it is not…