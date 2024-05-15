Nigeria considers compulsory installation of CNG pumps — Business — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Federal Government may deny petroleum marketers licenses if they fail to include fuel pumps that would supply compressed natural gas (CNG).

The Nigerian Midstream Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) said, yesterday, in Abuja that approval for fuel stations would be based on the provision of CNG infrastructure to enable the autogas policy to succeed.

Coming weeks after the agency fixed the price of CNG at $1.57 per million British thermal units (MMBTU) ahead of the rollout of auto-gas vehicles by the current administration, Chief Executive of NMDPRA, Ahmed Farouk, said CNG must be available in most new coming and larger petrol stations just like petrol, diesel and kerosene for easier access to the consumers.

Speaking after a meeting with marketers, supply challenges relating to the discharging of petroleum products from mother to land led to the recent scarcity witnessed in the country.

“Luckily, it has been…