Olaopa decries education without skills, lauds NCE-B.Ed. certification model | The Guardian Nigeria News

Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission, Prof. Tunji Olaopa, yesterday, decried the education system that produces certificates without skills, even as he expressed support for the Federal Government’s approval of the NCE-B.Ed. certificate model for colleges of education.

Olaopa, who was the Chairman of the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) 2024 National Conference on Digital Pedagogy and the Implications for Nigeria, held in Abuja, said that since his days as deputy director and head of policy division in the Federal Ministry of Education, the whole issue of the status of the teaching profession and teacher training pedagogy had been of keen policy interest to him.

He lauded what he described as giant strides in building significant layers on teaching professionalism with the extended retirement years for teachers in the classroom now put at 65/40 years. But he added that this important policy gain was…