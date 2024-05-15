Premier League clubs to vote on scrapping VAR June 6 — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Premier League clubs will be given the chance to scrap VAR from next season when they vote on the controversial review system at their annual general meeting next month.

Wolves have submitted a resolution to abolish VAR to the Premier League, triggering a vote of the top flight’s 20 teams on June 6.

The Molineux club said VAR is “undermining the value of the Premier League brand” after another season marred by a host of debatable decisions.

In order for VAR to be axed by the Premier League, 14 of the 20 clubs will have to vote against it.

Wolves are expected to canvas other clubs in order to gain support before the meeting.

VAR was introduced in the Premier League in 2019 with the aim of helping referees avoid clear and obvious errors that had marred matches in the past.

But there have been numerous controversies surrounding the technology this season as the PL managers and fans grow increasingly vocal in their disdain…