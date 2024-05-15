Shettima — Politics — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Ahmed Satomi, revealed that Vice President Kashim Shettima was already airborne for an hour when the aircraft carrying him to the United States, where he was scheduled to represent President Bola Tinubu at the 2024 US-Africa Business Summit, developed a fault.

He stated that the aircraft carrying the second-highest-ranking citizen was forced to return to Abuja, deeming the incident an embarrassment to the country.

He announced that the lower chamber would summon the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to explain the circumstances surrounding the incident to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Satomi, a member representing Here Federal Constituency, Borno, made this disclosure while briefing journalists after his motion on the need to investigate the presidential air fleet was postponed during the plenary on Wednesday.

Last week,…