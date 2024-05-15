Simon Cletus to captain Golden Eaglets at WAFU U-17 tourney — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

1 day ago
Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior inspired runaway Spanish champions Real Madrid to a 5-0 rout of Alaves on Tuesday. Carlo Ancelotti’s side continued warming up for the Champions League final with a comprehensive demolition of their Basque visitors at the Santiago Bernabeu. Bellingham scored the opener and played a part in Madrid’s next three goals,…
1 day ago
Erling Haaland scored twice to settle Manchester City’s nerves as the Premier League champions beat Tottenham 2-0 to take a giant step towards a historic fourth consecutive English title on Tuesday. The Norwegian forward tapped home a pinpoint Kevin De Bruyne cross early in the second half to score City’s first-ever league goal at the…
…
Source: Guardian Newspaper