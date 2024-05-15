Skit Maker Killed On Set In Abuja By Unknown Armed Men — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Kareem Azeez 15 May 2024 |

6:01 am Rising skit maker Chidike Emmanuel has been killed while on set in Mpape, Abuja, by unknown armed men. Chidike was said to be among six content creators attacked by these men with machetes, after initially demanding money before the creators could take their shots. A witness said the skit maker was among six persons attacked…

