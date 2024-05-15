Sleeping Early A Life Hack for Success — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Kareem Azeez
15 May 2024 |
8:00 pm
We all strive for success in our personal and professional lives, but most of us do not have enough rest. Starting a habit of sleeping early can ease your path to success.
Getting enough quality sleep each night boosts productivity, enhances your mood, and improves overall well-being. Here is a life hack on why you should start sleeping early.
Improve physical…
Source: Guardian Newspaper