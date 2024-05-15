WAEC introduces CBT as option in Nov. 2024 WASSCE — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says candidates for the November West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will have the option of choosing between Computer Based Tests (CBT) and paper-based tests.

Head of National Office, WAEC, Nigeria, Dr Amos Dangut, stated this in Ibadan on Wednesday while monitoring the ongoing WASSCE, along with some principal officers of the council.

He said that the examination body had successfully conducted the first edition of the computer-based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), also known as CB-WASSCE, in January and February.

According to him, private candidates writing WASSCE in November will have the opportunity to choose between a CB-WASSCE and a paper-based test.

“The examination, held in January and February, yielded better performance compared to the previous year, with a significant decrease in malpractices from five percent to 0.8…