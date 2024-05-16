Atletico Madrid picks Champions League qualification ticket — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Antoine Griezmann secured Champions League qualification for Atletico Madrid with a hat-trick in a 3-0 triumph at Getafe on Wednesday in La Liga.

Diego Simeone’s side ensured they would finish in the top four and therefore reach Europe’s top competition for the 12th consecutive season.

Inspired by France international Griezmann, the Rojiblancos romped to victory in the Madrid suburbs at Getafe’s Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Atletico, fourth, trail Girona by two points and now lead fifth-place Athletic Bilbao by 11 as the Basque side fell to a 2-1 defeat at struggling Celta Vigo.

Despite a strong start and becoming the only side in Spain to beat new champions Real Madrid this season, Atletico’s season began to crumble.

Athletic ousted them in the Copa del Rey semi-finals and Borussia Dortmund knocked them out in the Champions League quarters.

Atletico knew a victory would guarantee them a return to the competition next season…