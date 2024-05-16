Biden makes new outreach to Black voters as support slips — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

US President Joe Biden will try to shore up his support among vital Black voters with a days-long series of events starting Thursday, including a visit to Martin Luther King’s former university.

Democrat Biden relied on African-American voters to help him beat Donald Trump in 2020, but some polls show they are increasingly deserting him ahead of November’s rematch with the Republican.

On Thursday Biden, 81, will mark the 70th anniversary of a famous US Supreme Court ruling that overturned racial school segregation by meeting with key figures in the case in the Oval Office.

They include Adrienne Jennings Bennett, one of the plaintiffs in the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education case that proved a milestone for the US civil rights movement, the White House said.

A day later, Biden will visit the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington to give remarks to celebrate the 70th anniversary…