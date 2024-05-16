Boniface crowned Bundesliga Rookie of the Season — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nigerian forward, Victor Boniface, has been named the Bundesliga’s Rookie of the Season for the 2023/24 campaign.

Boniface was announced as the winner on the Bundesliga X handle on Wednesday.

“@Bayer04_en striker @Boniface_jrn takes home the #BLRookie of the Season award from #Sorare after making an instant impact to the #Bundesliga — in which he won 4 Rookie of the Month trophies in a row,” the statement read.

Boniface finished top in a three-man shortlist that had Netherlands duo Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig) and Ian Maatsen (Dortmund) as well as Maximilian Beier of Hoffenheim.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker impressed in his debut season, making such a significant impact that he even earned a spot in the Bundesliga team of the season.

Boniface’s blistering start saw him win a record four consecutive Rookie of the Month awards. He was a key player in Leverkusen’s dominant title run, which they secured with an incredible…