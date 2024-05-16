Court dismisses motion questioning ICPC lawyer’s eligibility — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed a motion filed by Prof. Cyril Ndifon challenging the qualification of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC)’s lawyer, Osuobeni Akponimisingha.

In its ruling on Thursday, the court held that the application and counter affidavit filed by parties in the controversy over the legal qualifications of Akponimisingha and defence counsel, Joe Agi, SAN, was not for the court to determine.

Justice James Omotosho said the Legal Practitioners’ Privilege Committee is the appropriate body to determine whether a lawyer is on its roll call.

The judge said, “It is clear that the committee can investigate such allegations upon a petition by any of the parties.”

Ndifon, the suspended Dean of Faculty of Law, University of Calabar (UNICAL), and his co-defendant, Sunny Anyanwu, had alleged that Akponimisingha was not qualified to practice as a…