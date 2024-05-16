Court jails NURTW member, two others for drug trafficking — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A 45-year-old driver and member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Tapha Kazeem Mustapha, and two others, were today convicted and sentenced to two years imprisonment for trafficking in hard drugs.

Justice Kehinde Ogundare of a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos found Mustapha alongside the NURTW member Andrew Ukelere and Anthony Chiemerem guilty as charged by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

He therefore convicted and sentenced them.

The NDLEA had arraigned the trio on April 27, 2024, on charges bordering on conspiracy, trafficking in 13.9 kilograms of tramadol and 590 Litres of Pentazocine a psychotropic drug similar to Cocaine.

The prosecution counsel, Mariam I. Erondu, who was represented by Julian Negedu, told the court that they were arrested with the prohibited drugs on March 19, 2024, on the Long Bridge axis of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Lagos.

She told the court that their offences…