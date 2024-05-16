Cristiano Ronaldo Is World Most Paid Athlete For 2024 — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Kareem Azeez

16 May 2024   |  
5:34 pm

Portugal football star, Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list of the world’s most-paid athletes for the year 2024. This year, all ten athletes on Forbes’ annual ranking of the world’s highest-paid athletes surpassed the $100 million mark, collectively earning a staggering $1.38 billion. This year’s list is dominated by familiar faces from soccer, basketball, and golf,…

Portugal football star, Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list of the world’s most-paid athletes for the year 2024.

This year, all ten athletes on Forbes’ annual ranking of the world’s highest-paid athletes surpassed the $100 million mark, collectively earning a staggering $1.38 billion.

Source: Guardian Newspaper

