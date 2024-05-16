Emirates Airlines give ‘definite date’ for flight resumption to Nigeria — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has revealed that Emirates Airlines will soon resume flights to Nigeria.

Keyamo disclosed this on his X handle on Wednesday, stating that it follows a meeting he had with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Nigeria, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi, at the UAE Embassy in Abuja.

The airline has confirmed a specific date for its return to Nigeria, which will be formally announced by Emirates Airlines in the coming days, according to Keyamo.

The UAE imposed a blanket visa ban on Nigerians in October 2022, while Emirates Airlines suspended flight operations to Nigeria in November of the same year.

In September 2023, the presidency announced an immediate resumption of flights after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with the UAE President, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi….