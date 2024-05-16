FG opens portal for students’ loan May 24 — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

After many weeks of suspense, the eagerly anticipated Students’ loan of the Bola Tinubu-led administration which seeks to offer educational loans to students and skilled workers will open its portal next Friday, May 24.

A spokesperson of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), Nasir Ayitogo, in a statement, urged students to access the portal on www.nelf.gov.ng to begin application.

According to Ayitogo, the portal provides a user-friendly interface for students to submit their loan applications conveniently.

“The management of Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) led by its Managing Director, Mr Akintunde Sawyerr are thrilled to announce 24th of May, 2024 as official date for the opening of portal for student loan applications,” Ayitogo said.

“This marks a significant milestone in the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) to fostering accessible and inclusive education for all Nigerian students….