Households’ woes worsen as inflation sets new 28-year record | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Experts expect CBN to raise interest rate next week

• High-interest rate hurting economy, warns CPPE

• Economists say fiscal authorities not doing enough

The cost-of-living crisis confronting the majority of Nigerians may have further worsened as inflation hits another new height in close to three decades.

The headline inflation, in March, edged up to 33.69 per cent just as food inflation remained well above 40 per cent, according to the consumer price index (CPI) reading released yesterday by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The figure, which is the highest since March 1996, shows how much Nigerians have been pushed to the brink as they struggle for survival amid soaring prices of food and commodities.

Some parts of the NBS data, however, showed some positivity. The figure slowed down to 2.29 per cent on a month-on-month basis, the first time this year.

The food year-on-year at 40.53 per cent also slowed…